Meghan Markle's friend labels Prince Andrew 'irresponsible'

Meghan Markle’s royal author friend Omid Scobie has said that Prince Andrew is “taking no responsibility” even after settling a civil sexual assault case out of court.

For the unversed, the Duke of York reached a “settlement in principle” with his accuser Virginia Giuffre, who had alleged that the prince has sexually abused her multiple times when she was just 17.

Writing on the Independent Scobie wrote: “Andrew convincing our head of state to privately cover close to half of the settlement sum in a civil rape case has resulted in a stain on his mother’s legacy in one of the most defining years of her seven-decade reign.

“It also raises the question that if there’s so much disposable private wealth hidden behind palace walls, why should people of this country – many of whom are struggling to heat their homes this winter – continue to dish out an annual contribution to the royal establishment?

"The thing is, no matter how you try to polish it, there’s no way to hide the fact that HRH-less Andrew continues to swan around taking no responsibility for his behaviour, a taxpayer-funded security team still at his beck and call."