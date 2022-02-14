Biographer reveals what Duchess Camilla thinks of Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth recently announced that Duchess Camilla would be the Queen Consort when her son Prince Charles becomes the king.



Talking about what Camilla thought about Meghan Markle, Tom Bower claimed that Camilla was also suspicious of the Duchess of Sussex.

Writing in The Sun, Bower, who's writing a biography of Meghan, said "From the outset Camilla was suspicious about the adventuress from Los Angeles.

He wrote, "She found it hard to believe that Meghan would sacrifice her career and independence to serve silently as a team player devoted to the monarchy."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are living in California with their two children after stepping down from their royal duties.



The royal couple left for the US to live a financially independent life . They have signed some lucrative deals with Netflix, Spotify and some other organizations after moving to the US.