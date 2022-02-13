Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza to tell their own life story in upcoming biopic

Shoaib Malik & Sania Mirz. Photo

The athlete couple Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are gearing up to bring to life their own biopic.



The ace tennis player was approached for a biopic and discussed how it’s booming in the film industry.

In an interview with a well-known page, Mirza spilled details about her forthcoming biopic saying, “We are in touch with a few people. Due to Covid, all processes are a little slow but it is definitely in process

It is by surprise that the sports duo are putting in their efforts in the entertainment industry venturing into new possibilities.

Recently, they unveiled their own celebrity talk show ‘The Mirza-Malik’ on Urduflix show where a bunch of Indian and Pakistani pop culture icons will be making their way to discussions.

The lovers are contributing greatly in making showbiz a better place for new talents.