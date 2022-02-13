Kid Cudi says he has been the best thing about Kanye West's albums

Within minutes after Kanye West said Kid Cudi will not be part of Donda 2 because of his friendship with someone, the rapper said "I don't wanna be on your album" .

"Too bad I don't wanna be on ur album u..... dinosaur. hahah. everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. ima pray for u brother," Cudi wrote in the comments section of Kanye's Instagram post about him.



He, however, deleted his comments for reasons yet to be known.

Earlier, Kanye West said Kid Cudi will not be on his album "Donda 2" because of his friendship with someone he doesn't like.



Kanye's fans think he was referring to Pete Davidson, the SNL comedian Pete Davidson who is dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

"Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on DONDA because he's friends with you know who. We all speak in Billie language now," he wrote on Instagram.



