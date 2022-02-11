When 'ranting' Meghan Markle left Kate Middleton 'really upset'

File Footage





Meghan Markle reportedly left Kate Middleton "really upset" when she went on "foot-stamping rant" with the Duchess of Cambridge's staff member.

According to royal author Tom Quinn insiders revealed to him an alleged incident where Meghan felt she was not being treated fairly in comparison to Kate when she and her husband Prince Harry lived at Kensington Palace.

Quinn told the Daily Star: "Meghan and Harry were living in what's called Nottingham Cottage and it's probably the only bit that you genuinely really could say, is actually quite small.

"And so, I think that reminded Meghan that she was, as it were, second place or as the runner-up.

"So, when Harry and Will got together and sometimes Meghan and Kate as well, because there was this tension occasionally, famously Meghan slightly lost her temper with a member of Kate's staff in front of Kate.

"And it was that incident, that I was told by someone who was actually there, who said it was really uncomfortable because Meghan just lost it with this person.

"The reason she lost it with Kate's member of staff was that she, Meghan, didn't feel that this person was giving her the sort of attention she deserved.

"It was almost as if in that one encounter, it encapsulated for Meghan the problem that she had, that she's a Princess and she's number two."

He added: "She was very successful, coming into this alien environment where people behave towards you according to where you are in the status of who becomes King or Queen next, that's just alien to her.

"The way it was described to me was, there were raised voices and foot-stamping."

"Meghan asked this person, I know who it was, but I can't say because it will give away my source, who works for Kate who was basically asked to do something by Meghan and said, 'I'm really sorry I can't do that because I work for Kate'.

"And Meghan really felt she had been slightly put in her place, because if you become a Princess, you kind of assume that staff, when you ask them to do something, they are going to do it."

"She (Kate) was horrified, she was really upset because she's very fond of this particular member of staff and she thought that Meghan almost bowling out this person was just completely unacceptable.

"She's very sensitive about not being treated with the same respect that she feels Kate is, so can react badly and doesn't take it lying down."