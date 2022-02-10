Deepika Padukone dishes why her family is different than Ranveer Singh

 
Thursday February 10, 2022
By Web Desk
February 10, 2022
Deepika Padukone says cheerleader Ranveer SIngh pushes her to make bolder choices
Deepika Padukone says 'cheerleader' Ranveer SIngh pushes her to make 'bolder' choices

Deepika Padukone is praising her husband Ranveer Singh.

Speaking to the Indian Express in a recent interview, Deepika revealed how husband is a tactile person and always her cheerleader.

“I think because I have a cheerleader in him, I am able to make bolder choices. I feel the same, but I am less expressive. He is someone who feels but is also able to articulate it. He is a tactile person, likes to hug and kiss. Me and my family are very different. We feel a lot, we are extremely sensitive and emotional people, but often we find it hard to communicate or articulate how we feel.”

Speaking of her famous Ranveer Singh movies, Deepika shared a list of her husband's work that she admires.

“I would say Band Baaja Baraat. I have seen Lootera, Gully Boy, and all of his other films. We have worked together in three films, but there was a certain rawness and innocence in that performance that trumps all of the other films he has done. Gully Boy is an all-time favourite performance of his, but right now if I have to say, it would be Band Baaja Baraat.”