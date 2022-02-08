Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff join forces for upcoming action thriller 'Bade Mian Chote Mian'



Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff set to pair up together in an upcoming action thriller Bade Mian Chote Mian leaving fans enthralled with the release date.

Turning to Instagram, Akshay shared the movie teaser that will hit screens on Christmas 2023.

Addressing Tiger, the Kesari actor wrote, “The year you debuted in this world, I debuted in films…. Still, you want to compete… let’s go full-on action.”





The action stars are coming together to give a blast on the silver screen.

Meanwhile, Tiger is getting his admirers ready for double action, double dhamaka.