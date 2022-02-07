Olivia Munn transforms baby Malcolm into a 'buttered biscuit,' see new pic

Actress Olivia Munn has been busy with her new parental duties and challenges after welcoming first child with partner, comedian John Mulaney in November, last year.

The Ride Along actress, who often shares adorable pictures her baby boy Malcolm Hiệp, has, once again, sent the internet into a meltdown after dropping a snapshot of the little munchkin.

On Saturday, Munn, 41, shared an adorable picture of Malcolm, where she was seen gently squeezing his cheeks as he coos with his mouth open.

"Mission to turn Malcolm into a real life buttered biscuit is almost complete," the Violet star wrote in the caption of the picture.

Earlier, the X-Men: Apocalypse actress shared a video of Mulaney, 39, walking around a room while holding their son and patting him gently on the back.

"Malcolm has a special request," she wrote. "Walk until our legs break off."

Munn and Mulaney introduced Malcolm in December last year to the world. The couple welcomed the baby two months after confirming their relationship.