Hailey Baldwin’s church branded her an ‘outcast’ after breakup with Justin Bieber

Model Hailey Baldwin recently broke her silence over the struggles she faced in her personal church community when she split from Justin Bieber back in 2016.

The star addressed it all while speaking to The Wall Street Journal and started off by explaining her knee jerk reaction to it all.

She even admitted to the interviewer, "There were a lot of people in the church world that made me feel very outcast.”

All that made Baldwin question what her church had become and even shared some of those thoughts when she added “When did church become a social club? That was such a bad feeling."

However, not everyone turned their backs to the model, some of her longtime friends from Miami, including Churchchome pastors Judah Smith and Chelsea Smith stood by her side and helped during the fall out.

But there were still moments Baldwin felt defeated in and would ring up her mother Kennya to admit, "I just can't do it. There's no way that I'm going to be able to do this if it's going to be like this forever."