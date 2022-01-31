Harry Styles to wow fans with his first performance at Glastonbury

'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker Harry Styles is reportedly all set to wow fans with his performance at Glastonbury this year for the first time.



The former One Direction singer is said to be at the top of various festival wish-lists this season after landing a headliner gig at Coachella Music Festival.



Glastonbury executives are said to have contacted the 27-year-old Pop star to perform at the iconic Pyramid Stage.

'Harry's name was mentioned a few times as a possible performer at Glasto 2020 but they felt it was still too early,' a source told the Sunday newspaper's Wired column.

'However, his music has connected with so many more people since then and his live performances are even better, which has all the festivals after his signature.'

Harry Styles is at an all time high at the moment as he has already been confirmed as one of the headliners at Coachella in California this year.