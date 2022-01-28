Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are in 'good place' amid reconciliation

Ashley Benson is reportedly supporting G-Eazy amidst their on-going reconciliation.

According to People, the Him & I rapper has been leaning on Benson after his mother’s death.

The couple is rumoured to be ‘figuring out’ the issues that led to its break-up in February 2021 just after a few months of dating.

However, the recent reports hint that they both ‘are in a good place right now.’

The lovebirds were spotted at the rapper, real name Gerald Earl Gillum, sister’s wedding after igniting romance rumours in May 2020.

They also celebrated Thanksgiving all loved-up, following Benson’s appearance in G-Eazy’s song All the Things You're Searching For.