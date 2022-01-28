Prince Andrew takes the 'ultimate gamble' in sexual abuse case

Prince Andrew's dramatic decision to face his accuser in court and willingly be cross-examined over the allegations has left him playing a "gamble".

A royal source, while speaking to the Mirror, said that the Duke of York has created the "ultimate gamble" as he will be addressing the sexual assault allegations levied by Virginia Giuffre along with his link to Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffery Epstein.

"It’s the ultimate gamble. He is putting himself at the mercy of a jury and attempting to distance himself from people like Ghislaine Maxwell, when he is on record discussing their friendship and has known her for decades," the source said.

“This is certainly a huge shift in mood from previous suggestions that everything was ‘in hand’ and questions will certainly be asked about the wisdom of a bullish counter-attack defence so late in the day.”