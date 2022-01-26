Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul takes fans breath away with his daring snow ride: Watch





Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul stunned fans with his daring snow ride as he is an adventurous person who often indulges in outdoor activities.

Turning to Instagram the Dirilis Ertugrul star shared some thrilling videos from his latest adventure.





The star could be seen having a jolly time riding a snowmobile across the highlands.

After his action-packed historical famed drama the actor has developed a love for such risky stunts.

He was surely a vision as he donned a sports attire as he rid through the chilly snow .