Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her engagement ring in latest stunning photo

The Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez looked stunning in her latest photo, flaunting her expensive diamond engagement ring.



Georgina, 27 turned to Instagram and shared her dazzling photo, showcasing her expensive engagement ring.

She posted the photo with a thought-provoking note.

Georgina said, “Shine bright like a diamond” followed by a diamond emoji.

The Manchester United star can’t stop gushing over his fiancée and dropped numerous heart emojis in the comment section.

According to reports, in 2020, Ronaldo gifted his beloved an engagement ring from Cartier said to be valued at £615,000.

The ring is emblazoned with a large sapphire stone and encrusted with diamonds.

It was also disclosed that Cristiano Ronaldo engaged Georgina on a yacht while they were away on holidays together in September 2020.