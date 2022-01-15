BTS’ webtoon ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’ is officially released

BTS is gearing up to take fans into the world of urban-fantasy as it's webtoon, 7FATES: CHAKHO has been released on Saturday, January 15.

ARMY- K-pop group's official fandom, has been eagerly waiting to discover the tale of seven boys who have different pasts but are still connected by fate to look for their destiny.

However, the first part of the webtoon and web novel is finally out. The band's label, HYBE, took to Twitter to announce.

The overall plot of the story revolves around the tiger hunters inspired by Korean old era of Joseon Dynasty (1392-1897).

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated OST of the webtoon, produced by band member Suga and sung by Jungkook, is also expected to drop soon.

Fans have already taken over the internet to welcome the new-dimensional world of the mega-hit K-pop band.



