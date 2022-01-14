Madonna shares sweet photos with Kanye West, Julia Fox

US rapper Kanye West and his new ladylove Julia Fox spent some quality time with Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown and Evan Ross during a night out in Los Angeles.



The Crazy for You singer took to Instagram and shared sweet photos with Julia and Kanye.

The photos also feature Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown and Evan Ross.

Madonna posted the pictures with caption, “Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up.”

Commenting on the post, Julia dropped numerous heart, heart-eyed and fire emotions.

Julia Fox also shared some photos from the party on her Instagram handle.

Madonna’s latest post has left her millions of fans speculating Julia is set to star in her much-delayed biopic.

While Madonna did not confirm Kanye West’s new sweetheart was starring in her film, she did write that they 'talked about the movie.'