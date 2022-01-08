Ranveer Singh joins Kajol, Karan Johar to recreate iconic scenes of blockbusters: watch

Ranveer Singh joined Kajol and Karan Johar to recreate famed scenes from mega-hit Bollywood movies.

The film director along with My Name Is Khan actor graced Singh's quiz show, The Big Picture for its upcoming grand finale.

In the teaser of the episode, the stars performed some of the iconic lines from the movie.

The Dilwale actor, dressed up in a red gown, also danced on movie’s hit song Bole Chudiyaan with the Padmaavat actor.

Meanwhile, the trio also recreated scenes from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

KJo recently give fans an insight into behind the scenes of the show on his Instagram account.

He captioned the video, “Keeping up with the K’s here – me & the lovely @kajol, who had an absolute blast with @ranveersingh at #TheBigPicture.”

“Definitely a lot of nostalgia coming your way, watch out for the episode!” he added.



