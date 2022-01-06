BTS’ V makes Billboard history with hit track ‘Christmas Tree’

South Korea’s hit band, BTS’ talented singer V has achieved another milestone after making his first-ever solo appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Kim Taehyung, better known as V, with his first original soundtrack Christmas Tree, has made debut on No.1 spot on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart.

The song was released as part of the soundtrack for Choi Woo Sik and Kim Dami’s drama, Our Beloved Summer, which is available to stream on Netflix.

The achievement has marked V as the first Korean soloist to ever debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales Chart with a solo song.

Previously, the only other Korean singer to debut at No. 1 on the chart is BTS’ Suga in collaboration with Juice WRLD.

Moreover, V’s Christmas Tree also debuted at 79 on the Billboard Top 100 chart, making him the third BTS member to have a solo song on the Billboard, after J-Hope’s Chicken Noodle Soup and Suga’s Daechwita and Girl Of my Dreams.

Celebrating the achievement, BTS ARMY flooded Twitter, dropping heart emoticons for V and calling him their ‘King.’ One fan wrote, Congratulations to King Taehyung! He did it! Top Soloist V!’