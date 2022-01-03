 
close
Tuesday January 04, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor asks fans to 'make most of 2022' as she enjoys a cheat day

Kareena Kapoor kicked off her first Monday of 2022 with a not-so healthy breakfast

By Web Desk
January 03, 2022
Kareena Kapoor asks fans to make most of 2022 as she enjoys a cheat day
Kareena Kapoor asks fans to 'make most of 2022' as she enjoys a cheat day

Kareena Kapoor is not minding cheating on her diet as she started off the New Year with a break from her diet. 

Taking to Instagram on January 3, the mother of two dropped a selfie of herself as she munched on not-so-healthy breakfast.

She captioned that post, “It was supposed to be an eat healthy first Monday of the year and blah blah but…it’s a croissant so just go for it ..”

The Jab We Met star also encouraged her followers to life their lives to fullest as she added, “#do what your heart desires…#its 2022 #make the most of it..”

Meanwhile, she also shared Karsihma Kapoor's post on her IG Story in which the two divas can be seen enjoying 'healthy' food. 

Kareena Kapoor asks fans to make most of 2022 as she enjoys a cheat day

On professional front, Kapoor is gearing up for her third collaboration with Aamir Khan after Talaash and 3 Idiots.

The upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, helmed by Advait Chandan, is the Hindi remake of Hollywood movie, Forrest Gump.