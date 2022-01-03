Kareena Kapoor asks fans to 'make most of 2022' as she enjoys a cheat day

Kareena Kapoor is not minding cheating on her diet as she started off the New Year with a break from her diet.
Taking to Instagram on January 3, the mother of two dropped a selfie of herself as she munched on not-so-healthy breakfast.
She captioned that post, “It was supposed to be an eat healthy first Monday of the year and blah blah but…it’s a croissant so just go for it ..”
The Jab We Met star also encouraged her followers to life their lives to fullest as she added, “#do what your heart desires…#its 2022 #make the most of it..”
Meanwhile, she also shared Karsihma Kapoor's post on her IG Story in which the two divas can be seen enjoying 'healthy' food.
On professional front, Kapoor is gearing up for her third collaboration with Aamir Khan after Talaash and 3 Idiots.
The upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, helmed by Advait Chandan, is the Hindi remake of Hollywood movie, Forrest Gump.
Devin Booker seen wearing a gold ring on his THAT finger
The confidential deal made between Prince Andrew’s accuser and Epstein released by a judge
Willow Smith gets candid about everything it took for her to finally become successful
Rupert Grint explains the true shift in character he’s experienced since becoming a father
Princess Eugenie shows off previously unseen photographs of daughter Sienna in 2021 recap
Tom Holland reveals his ’body is completely shutting down’ because of constant travel