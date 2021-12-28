Aima Baig threatens to leave concert after crowd turns unruly: Watch

File Footage

After Talha Anjum, Aima Baig is the latest performer who was forced to stop a concert mid-way due to unruly attendees in the crowd.



A video from Aima’s recent concert at Punjab Group of Colleges in Gujranwala has been doing the rounds on social media, in which the Baazi singer is seen schooling a front-row concert attendee.

"Go at the back," Aima told the young guy, before asking security to help remove him from the front-row.

She then addressed the crowd, saying, "If you guys misbehave, I'll go back..."

"Because of one person like him, everything gets ruined for everybody else who's here to enjoy," added Aima.

The crowd was then heard apologising to the Kalabaaz Dil singer, who in turn promised to stay and complete the show.