Kim Kardashian choosing group dates with Pete Davidson to ‘keep Kanye from being hurt’

Kim Kardashian has reportedly been choosing group dates during her nights out with Pete Davidson just to “keep Kanye from being hurt.”
This news has been brought forward by insiders close to Page Six and during their interview with the outlet, they claimed, "The group outings are to spare Kanye’s feelings."
"Kim doesn’t want to do what her sister [Kourtney Kardashian] does with Travis [Barker], the non-stop PDA photos."
The source also went on to add, "[Kim] thinks hanging out in a group makes it seem more casual. She wants to keep Kanye from being hurt and devastated."
