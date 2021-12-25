Kate Middleton’s piano video goes viral

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton left her millions of fans swooning with her piano-playing skills during the Westminster Abbey carol concert and the video of it has taken the internet on fire.



The Christmas carol concert will be broadcast from Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Kate Middleton played piano with singer-songwriter Tom Walker in public for the first time.

The video of the Duchess, showcasing her piano skills, was shared on the official Twitter and Instagram handles.

The video was uploaded with caption: “A very special performance of 'For Those Who Can't Be Here' with @IAmTomWalker for #TogetherAtChristmas.”

The endearing post has garnered millions of hearts within no time.

Till now, over five million royal fans have viewed Kate Middleton’s piano video.

One fan wrote, “THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE IS AN AMAZING PIANIST their performance was so beautiful and I’m so proud of her.”

Another said, “So talented in so many ways!!!”.