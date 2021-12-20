Hailey Baldwin’s tattoo artist shares a look of her latest ‘New York’ body art

Popular U.S. model Hailey Baldwin is famously known for her inspiring collection of tattoos on her body. Recently, she has added a new piece to her body art collections and this time, it’s a small tattoo behind her ear.
The runway queen, 25, has paid tribute to her love for New York City with a small tattoo. Renowned celebrity artist Doctor Woo of The Hideaway @ Suite X shared the picture of her latest ink on Sunday.
Taking to Instagram, Woo shared her picture and wrote in the caption, "Lil NY love on Hailey awhile back." The tattoo reads "new york", underneath a diamond tattoo, which she had got back in 2019.
Justin Bieber’s sweetheart, who previously revealed that she has "20-something" tattoos,
Hailey and Justin recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary after tying the knot in a secret ceremony in September 2018.
