Miss Universe 2021: A glimpse into 10 most outstanding gowns worn at the contest

Miss Universe 2021 contest boasted of glamour and beauty as 80 gorgeous ladies from around the world graced the 70th annual pageant.

Out of all jaw-dropping looks, the contestants’ insanely stunning evening gowns stole the spotlight.

As the annual event unfolded in full swing on Sunday, December 12, viewers were left amazed to see some of the most outstanding looks that either featured daring cut-outs or were made of sheer fabric.

Following are the 10 most exceptional gowns worn by the divas at the prestigious event:

1. Miss Bulgaria Elena Danova

Danova’s sizzled in a blue and cream-coloured gown that had flowing sparkly embroidery.

2. Miss Dominican Republic Debbie Aflalo

Aflalo’s lime-green gown was enough to make all heads turn around as it had stunning embellishment all over a see-trough fabric but a cross cut-out at her bodice was something that made it one of the most outstanding dresses.

3. Miss Croatia Ora Ivanisevic

Ivanisevic’ daring choice to go with a completely sheer fabric stunned everyone. The gown had lace detailing and an interesting peplum-styled cut at the end of the bodice.

4. Miss Aruba Thessaly Zimmerman

Zimmerman’s crystal embellished gown brightened up the event as she gracefully walked down the stage, flaunting a thigh-high slit.

5. Miss Australia Daria Varlamoval

Varlamoval dazzled in a strapless gown that was see-though but has a twist of sparkly strips running across the fabric. The beaded-embroidery on its bodice and thigh-high slit helped it enter this list.

6. Miss Argentina Julieta García:

García wowed in a transparent gown that featured sparkly embroidery all over it but what made it look eye-catching was its long-sleeves and plunging neckline.

7. Miss Laos Tonkham Phonchanheuang

Phonchanheuang’s off-the-shoulder sleeved-gown featured a diamond-shaped pattern in the middle of her bodice.

8. Miss Nigeria Maristella Okpala

Okpala’s royal blue gown featured one of the most interesting silhouettes, as it bodice set across her chest, disconnected to its skirt.

9. Miss Poland Agata Wdowiak

Wdowiak’s green dress stunned everyone with its sparkly embellishment and cross cut-out across its bodice and thigh-high slit.

10. Miss Slovak Republic Veronika Ščepánková

Ščepánková’s see-through gown had a dramatic twist and that was its feathered- hemline and silver jewel embroidery.



