Salman Khan discloses his location as Katrina Kaif ties the knot with Vicky Kaushal

Thursday December 09, 2021
By Web Desk
December 09, 2021
Salman Khan posted his video just as pictures and clips from Katrina Kaif and  Vicky Kaushal's wedding  surfaced online.

The caption  accompanying Khan's video asked fans "Are you ready for tomorrow Riyadh?.

While most of  the actor's fans knew that he won't be attending the wedding of his ex-girlfriend, others thought  by posting a video Khan confirmed that he was out of the country.

It couldn't be confirmed whether the Bollywood star was invited to the wedding of his "Ek Tha Tiger" co-star.