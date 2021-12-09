Selena Gomez reveals she ‘changed so much’ amid 'Only Murders in the Building'

Selena Gomez, who is currently busy filming second season of Only Murders in the Building in New York, recently reflected on her reaction to the series’ script.

During her recent interview with Variety, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum talked about helming the character in murder-mystery.

She said, “It’s cool because personally in my life, since I started Season 1 to doing Season 2, I changed so much.”

“I know that it’s a small amount of time, but I think it kind of carried on into (her character) Mabel. If anything, there’s just more of a sophistication to her.

Her style gets better. She’s like super cool. I cut my hair. So it’s a whole fresh start for Mabel,” the Good For You singer added.

Talking about joining the series once again, she shared, “Another season was casually thrown around but then John started spewing these ideas out and sure enough they have come into fruition.”

“When I was reading it, I was really really shocked because this is so different but it’s what makes the show so great. They did such a great job creating another story,” added Gomez.