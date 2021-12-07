Colin Farrell to return as Penguin in ‘The Batman’ spinoff

Actor Colin Farrell is all set to appear as supervillain The Penguin in a new HBO Max spinoff of The Batman.
According to Variety, Farrell has signed on to star in and executive produce the upcoming series which remains untitled as of now.
Farrell will first be seen in the iconic role in the upcoming film The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader. It is slated to release in March 2022.
He will then reprise the role in the HBO Max show, which will reportedly chart The Penguin’s rise to power as a supervillain in Gotham.
The Batman director Matt Reeves and producer Dylan Clark will executive produce the film alongside Farrell, with Lauren LeFranc serving as script writer.
