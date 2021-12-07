Khloe Kardashian reaches 200 million Instagram followers amid Tristan Thompson cheating claims

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, who is 'upset' after she found out that her on-again, off-again ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated again, has crossed 200 million Instagram followers.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reached the 200 million followers a few days after claims that the NBA player has welcomed his third child with personal trainer.

Khloe is the fourth Kardashian-Jenner sisters who has achieved the 200 million milestone.

Meanwhile, the model has turned off comments on her several Instagram posts amid reports her former beau Tristan Thompson has allegedly fathered with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

She last posted a cryptic message on the Facebook-owned app to express her anguish.

Khloe had said, “I just don't have time for negative energy and even when I do, I still don't."

Khloe shares three-year-old daughter True with Tristan.