Miley Cyrus gets crowned Forbes 30 Under 30: ‘It’s now or never guys’

Lyricist and singer Miley Cyrus has officially bagged a spot on Forbes official 30 Under 30 list just days after ringing in her 29th birthday.
The singer reacted to the announcement with a celebratory video that highlighted her favourite aspects of the job.
In the video, Cyrus was quoted saying, "It's my favourite element of what I do. Taking it in and being grateful every day for the fact that I write songs for a living because a lot of people write songs and it doesn't get to be what keeps their lights on and for me to be able to be one of those people, I never forget how lucky I am."
She also added, "With anything, distance makes the heart grow fonder so having that distance from my fans for the longest I've ever had since I was 12 years old, almost two years separated from me and my audience, the pandemic kind of reignited and just lit that spark again for me, the gratitude that I have to be a live musician, first."
