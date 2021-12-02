 
Thursday December 02, 2021
Miley Cyrus gets crowned Forbes 30 Under 30: ‘It’s now or never guys’

By Web Desk
December 02, 2021
Lyricist and singer Miley Cyrus has officially bagged a spot on Forbes official 30 Under 30 list just days after ringing in her 29th birthday.

The singer reacted to the announcement with a celebratory video that highlighted her favourite aspects of the job.

In the video, Cyrus was quoted saying, "It's my favourite element of what I do. Taking it in and being grateful every day for the fact that I write songs for a living because a lot of people write songs and it doesn't get to be what keeps their lights on and for me to be able to be one of those people, I never forget how lucky I am."

She also added, "With anything, distance makes the heart grow fonder so having that distance from my fans for the longest I've ever had since I was 12 years old, almost two years separated from me and my audience, the pandemic kind of reignited and just lit that spark again for me, the gratitude that I have to be a live musician, first."