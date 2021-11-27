Ariana Grande spends Thanksgiving with hubby Dalton Gomez and family, see pics

Ariana Grande treated her fans with an adorable picture of herself and hubby Dalton Gomez as they spent Thanksgiving partying with family and friends.

Sharing a glimpse in to her festive celebrations, the 7 Rings singer dropped swoon-worthy click of the couple, joined by their dog, Toulouse, on her Instagram Stories.

Grande hid behind her furry friend as Gomez donned a bright smile.

Not only this, the Thank U, Next hit-maker also uploaded a series of snaps on Facebook-owned platform.

The post showed The Voice team members and other family members, who were also present for the bash.

Fans also spotted Sasha, Jim and Holly enjoying a famous song from The Beatles in one of the videos while another click photographed her parents Joan Grande and Ed Butera.

“nothing was ever as loud … sending you all so much love i hope you feel it from here,” Grande penned down the caption.



