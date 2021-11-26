Camila Cabello weighs in on being thankful after split from Shawn Mendes

Singer and songwriter Camila Cabello recently sat down for a heart-to-heart where she shed light on her thankfulness after split from Shawn Mendes.
The singer shared her heartstring-tugging emotions over on Instagram and even included a caption that artistically showcases her current emotions.
The caption read, “i have a lot to be thankful for, but I’m especially grateful that I gotta whole squad trying to hang w me while I meditate happy gratitude day everybody!”
“I’m very thankful for all of you on here who send me love, listen to my music, and support me on this creative/ life journey! even though I haven’t met a lot of you, you guys show me love, kindness, and support and I’m sending it to all of you right back!”
“After all, we’re all alive at the same time in this crazy, confusing, magical world and I do believe we’re all interconnected and are never truly alone. Grateful for my human family and friends and my plant and animal family and friends Sending you guys so much love and gratitude today”.
