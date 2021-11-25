G-Eazy reveals being ‘in pain’ as he announces death of his mother

G-Eazy revealed the death of his mother, Suzanne Olmsted, in an emotional note posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

Paying tribute to ‘his queen’, the Me, Myself & I rapper penned down a detailed caption as he shared a series of adorable of pictures of his late mother.

The 32-year-old rapper expressed being ‘in shock’ after his mom died.

“I love you so much. The shock still won’t let me accept the feeling that I’ll never get to hug you in person again. My queen, my hero, my everything… my mom,” wrote the rapper whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum.

The These Things Happen hit-maker also got candid about the pain of losing one’s parents as he shared, “The tears won’t stop. My eyes hurt, my face hurts, my body hurts, everywhere hurts. There’s no safe place to hide and there’s no way to lay, sit, or stand that doesn’t hurt.”

“The pain is enormous. But I know you’re out of yours and that brings me peace,” he added.

The rapper also recalled his late mother as his source of inspiration for him as he wrote, “The power of your plight to survive and protect us against all odds will forever be awe-inspiring. You were the definition of super-human… the context of which I gained gradually throughout my life."



