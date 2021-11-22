BTS thanks fans for love as K-Pop band wins big at American Music Awards

South Korean boy band BTS has expressed gratitude to the fans (BTS Army) for their love and support as they won big at American Music Awards on Sunday.



K-Pop band BTS was the big winner at the AMAs just four years after making their first appearance on the fan-voted show.

BTS won Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Song, and Favorite Pop Duo or Group at the AMAs.

Later, taking to Twitter, the BTS tweeted, “We won Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Song, and Favorite Pop Duo or Group at the @AMAs tonight! We want to thank everyone who supported our music and especially #BTSARMY! We love you” followed by a heart emoji.

In another tweet, they said, “Awards would not have been possible without ARMYs (Fans)”.

The group also performed their ‘Butter’ and ‘My Universe’ at the AMAs.



