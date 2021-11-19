Liam Payne gets nostalgic as he celebrates 10 years of ‘Up All Night’

Liam Payne on November 18 announced the 10th anniversary of One Direction’s first album, Up All Night.

Taking to social media, the 28-year-old singer penned down a gratitude-filled note for his fans as he shared a major throwback video from the group’s incredible set.

The X Factor alum wrote, “Ten years since our first album Up All Night.”

“Thanks for supporting this dream for over a decade #10yearsofUpAllNight,” his post on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook read.

The iconic set was released on November 18, 2011 in the U.K and Ireland.



Payne joined the four other members of the group; Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson on the set of The X Factor U.K in 2010 when the show’s judge, Simon Cowell grouped them.

Although, the iconic group could only rank third on the British Television Talent competition, they won over millions of hearts with their debut album.

Followed by its massive success, the group was termed as one of the biggest boy bands in the world.