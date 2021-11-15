Cardi B claps back at online troll as she flaunts her natural hairs

Cardi B is unapologetically herself as she refused to get affected by online trolls, showing off her natural hairs.

Taking to Instagram, the Bodak Yellow rapper posted a series pictures on November 14 as she clapped back at misleading statements.

She captioned the post, "Why every time I post my natural hair, I hear, 'You’re MIXED you’re supposed to have long hair?' That’s not true and very misleading."

"I been posting pics of my hair journey for years and being mixed don’t mean your hair is always long and curly, that wasn’t my case," she continued.

"Since I was a child, I have problems with managing my hair and, couple years ago, I find different methods that work for me — and look at my length now.”

Getting candid about her hair journey the WAP song-maker shared, "A lot of hair products we used back then wasn’t good for our hair but that’s all we had to choose from.”



“Also we couldn’t afford to get to the salon regularly, if at all. Now everybody is getting better options, making affordable GOOD products, learning from natural hair YouTube and TikTok about how to care for our hair better," added.

“I want women of color with tighter curl patterns to know that you don’t have “BAD HAIR” there’s no such thing as bad hair and “good” hair don’t mean a certain texture. ALL HAIR IS GOOD,” the F9 actor concluded.