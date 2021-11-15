Akshay Kumar gears up for epic battle with Sanjay Dutt in ‘Prithviraj’s teaser

Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt’s much-anticipated film, Prithviraj is garnering a massive response from fans with its newly-launched trailer.

The just-in teaser of the movie features a gripping saga between the Sooryavanshi star, who is playing the valiant emperor in the film, and Dutt who will be seen on screens as a merciless invader.

The glimpse in to the epic battle, on-point costumes and Dutt’s iconic tense expressions in the trailer have left fans amazed.

Making her debut in Bollywood, Manushi Chillar is also seen in the film’s first look, dressed up as a bride.

Taking to Twitter, the 54-year-old actor wrote, “A heroic story about pride and valour. Proud to play Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.”

“Celebrate #Prithviraj with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st January’22,” read the Tweet.

Meanwhile, the Laxmii actor opened up in a press release, “The teaser of Prithviraj captures the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who knew no fear.”

“We hope that Indians worldwide love our salute to this mighty braveheart. We have tried to present his life story in the most authentic way possible and the film is homage to his unmatched bravery and courage,” he added.

The film packed with action and enthralling historical tale, is slated to release on January 2022.