Taylor Swift reunites with ex Joe Jonas at 'SNL' after-party

Taylor Swift celebrated her Saturday Night Live appearance with a star-studded after-party with some of her closest friends, including ex Joe Jonas, reported E! News.

The Red singer made her way to the L’Avenue in New York City to party the night away after belting out the newly released 10-minute-version of her song All Too Well on the SNL stage on Saturday.

Following close behind was her starry posse, including BFF Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, actor Anya Taylor-Joy, model Cara Delevigne, and Sadie Sink who played young Swift in the ATW short.

In an interesting turn of events, one of her most-famous exes, Joe Jonas, also turned up to the party with his wife Sophie Turner, a big T-Swift fan!

Swift and Jonas were linked all the way back in 2008, and in typical early T-Swift fashion, she had put him on blast for breaking up with her over a 27-second phone call.

The two have since reconciled on friendly terms after Swift apologized for airing him out as a teenager.

Jonas is now married to Game of Thrones star Turner and the couple also share a daughter.

Swift, however, was not joined by her longtime beau, actor Joe Alwyn, at the SNL recording and after-party. He is currently filming in Panama.