Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to welcome baby no 2?

Indian actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is rumoured to be expecting her second child with husband Abhishek Bachchan.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star, who shares 10-year-old Aaradhya with husband Abhishek Bachchan was spotted at the Mumbai airport over the weekend.

The family-of-three was reportedly headed for a short trip to mark their daughter's birthday. However, paparazzi noticed that the 48-year-old, who donned an all-black outfit, was hiding her baby bump with a purse.

For their day out, Abhishek Bachchan was seen in a blue hoodie and denims with a black face masks. Daughter Aaradhya on the other hand, was seen sporting a pink sweatshirt with black pants and carrying a pink backpack.

