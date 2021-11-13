‘Kusu Kusu’ featuring Nora Fatehi smashes ‘Dilbar’ records

Item number ‘Kusu Kusu’, featuring Bollywood actress and dance sensation Nora Fatehi, has shattered iconic item song Dilbar records within 24 hours.



Nora dropped Kusu Kusu on Wednesday, November 10 and the dance video has taken the internet by storm in no time.

The item song garnered over 22 million views in 24 hours, breaking Dilbar first day record.

It also became the most viewed video in 24 hours worldwide besides 600,000 likes after its release.

Until now, the song has received over 38 million views on YouTube.

The song is part of film Satyameva Jayate 2, sequel to 2018 film Satyameva Jayate.

The film features John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead roles.

Nora Fatehi’s iconic item number Dilbar was part of Satyameva Jayate, released in 2018.



