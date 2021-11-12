Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘reaching a tipping point’ after title row: report

An expert recently shed some light on the major ‘tipping point’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at standing at the cusp of their title row.
Royal Editor of the Daily Mirror, Russell Myers made this candid revelation.
While speaking to Lorraine he was quoted saying, "I completely understand what she's saying.
"It's a difficult one, though, isn't it, it really is because they still are styling themselves as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."
“They are, the issue was because she was reaching out to senators getting their phone numbers and then they were picking up the phone of an unknown number and she was introducing yourself as Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex."
She also added, "So I think that is the line or the setting a grey area a little bit. You can understand that.”
"Listen, a really important campaign, making strides on it and I think that anyone should be supporting that move for paid parental leave."
