BTS’ RM sheds light on the ‘worst day’ of 2021: ‘I’m close to being done

BTS’ RM recently turned to social media and shed some light on the “very worst day” he’s ever had during 2021.

The South Korean heartthrob weighed in on it all on the Weverse app.

There he posted an admission that is translated to read, “I cleaned [my computer] incorrectly today.. so, except for the audio, I’ve lost all the files I worked on for over a year..”

“It’s a mental shock.. but I’ll still gather up strength.. I was close to being done.. sure.. the worst day outta this year, posting this [Weverse moment] because I’m sad.”

Check it out below:

As soon as RM made the announcement fans started storming the comment section and started sharing their woeful wonderings.

One wrote, “ARMYS and HYBE IT technicians is there any way to restore those files back?”

Whereas another called out, “hybe IT dept u better help him recover all the files or i’m sending a truck”



