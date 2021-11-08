How old was Mira Rajput when Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Ishq Vishk’ released? Find out

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput left Bollywood fans shocked as she revealed her being only seven years old when hubby’s well-acclaimed film, Ishq Vishk was released.

The couple is often spotted in news as they go public with their swoon-worthy moments.

Most recently, Rajput caught the attention with a surprising little revelation during her talk with Curly Tales.

Getting candid about Kapoor’s famed project, Rajput said, “I think it's been what 20 years for Ishq Vishq. So I was 7. I was a kid in school.”

“ I don't really remember where I was when Ishq Vishq released. I remember categorically this 'chocolate boy' term being coined," added Rajput as she burst into laughter.

The 27-year-old also opened up, “You know my best friend had a crush on Shahid."

"When I told her this (marriage) is happening, she was like 'Oh My God'. She used to tell me before also that she has a crush on Shahid.”

“Obviously, it didn't strike me because he was nowhere in my life at that time. But she was like, 'Do you know I had a crush on him when I was in school?' because we were college friends. And it was fun.”

“We still laugh about it. I just met her yesterday. She, her husband, me and Shahid we were all together. It was fun," she shared.

Rajput also revealed her favorite movie of the Kabir Singh star, "I think I've really begun to enjoy watching his old movies now. “

“One of his favourite movies of mine is Chup Chup Ke. I don't know why he keeps hiding away from that but I love that movie,” she added.