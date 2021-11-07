PISA 2021: Check out the list of winners here 

The second edition of the Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) was held in Dubai on Friday, and the winners have been announced.
The star-studded event was attended by several A-list actors, designers, models, media personalities and social media influencers, who graced the red carpet with their stunning personalities and gorgeous fashion statements.
This year, there were 24 award categories, celebrating the entertainments industry’s true talent. Apart from the usual award categories for artists in television, fashion, music, this year, digital content creators were also acknowledged.
Here are the winners in all the categories.
Digital Content
Most Entertaining Instagram Celebrity
Romaisa Khan
Best Use of Humour on Social Media
CBA - Arsalan Naseer
YouTuber of the Year
Ducky Bhai
Vlogger of the Year
Shahveer Jafry
TikToker of the Year
Jannat Mirza
Fashion
Bridal Couture Designer of the Year
Nomi Ansari
Pret A Porter Designer/Brand of the Year
Khaadi
Model of the Year
Fahmeen Ansari
Music
Song of the Year
Uchiyaan Dewaraan (Baari 2) by Bilal Saeed & Momina Mustehsan
Singer of the Year
Aima Baig for Te Quiero Mucho
Television
Best Title Track/OST
Ishq Kiya (Drama Ishqiya) by Asim Azhar
Best Writer
Zanjabeel Asim Shah (Drama Pyaar Ke Sadqay)
Best Director
Farooq Rind (Drama Pyaar Ke Sadqay)
Best TV Serial
Pyaar Ke Sadqay
Best TV Actor (Popular)
Feroze Khan (Drama Ishqiya)
Best TV Actor (Critics Award)
Mohib Mirza (Drama Dushman e Jaan)
Best TV Actress (Popular)
Sara Khan (Drama Sabaat)
Best TV Actress (Critics Award)
Sonya Hussyn (Drama Saraab)
Best Supporting Actor
Ahmed Ali Butt (Drama Jhooti)
Best Supporting Actress
Hina Altaf (Drama Bandhay Aik Dor Say)
Experts believe Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are planning ‘more fake royal tours’ to reignite relevancy
Insiders speculate on everything Prince Harry may possibly add into his upcoming new memoir
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘jeopardizing’ Prince Charles’ plans for downsizing the monarchy
Meghan Markle slammed for trying to use her royal connections for the sake of ‘commercial deals’
Queen Elizabeth fighting royal family over desire ‘to be seen’ by the public following health scare
Experts fear Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s US appeal was completely underestimated by the Queen