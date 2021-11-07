PISA 2021: Check out the list of winners here

The second edition of the Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) was held in Dubai on Friday, and the winners have been announced.

The star-studded event was attended by several A-list actors, designers, models, media personalities and social media influencers, who graced the red carpet with their stunning personalities and gorgeous fashion statements.

This year, there were 24 award categories, celebrating the entertainments industry’s true talent. Apart from the usual award categories for artists in television, fashion, music, this year, digital content creators were also acknowledged.

Here are the winners in all the categories.

Digital Content

Most Entertaining Instagram Celebrity

Romaisa Khan

Best Use of Humour on Social Media

CBA - Arsalan Naseer

YouTuber of the Year

Ducky Bhai

Vlogger of the Year

Shahveer Jafry

TikToker of the Year

Jannat Mirza





Fashion

Bridal Couture Designer of the Year

Nomi Ansari

Pret A Porter Designer/Brand of the Year

Khaadi

Model of the Year

Fahmeen Ansari





Music

Song of the Year

Uchiyaan Dewaraan (Baari 2) by Bilal Saeed & Momina Mustehsan

Singer of the Year

Aima Baig for Te Quiero Mucho





Television

Best Title Track/OST

Ishq Kiya (Drama Ishqiya) by Asim Azhar

Best Writer

Zanjabeel Asim Shah (Drama Pyaar Ke Sadqay)

Best Director

Farooq Rind (Drama Pyaar Ke Sadqay)

Best TV Serial

Pyaar Ke Sadqay

Best TV Actor (Popular)

Feroze Khan (Drama Ishqiya)

Best TV Actor (Critics Award)

Mohib Mirza (Drama Dushman e Jaan)

Best TV Actress (Popular)

Sara Khan (Drama Sabaat)

Best TV Actress (Critics Award)

Sonya Hussyn (Drama Saraab)

Best Supporting Actor

Ahmed Ali Butt (Drama Jhooti)

Best Supporting Actress

Hina Altaf (Drama Bandhay Aik Dor Say)