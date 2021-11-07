Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet crowned ‘American princess’: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s has been dubbed the first-ever American princess’ by royal experts.



This claim’s been made by royal biographer Andrew Morton and he told the Salon, “I think what people haven't really taken on board is that Lilibet is going to be the first ever American princess. Archie was born in the UK.”

During the course of the interview, Mr Morton also shed light on the significance of Lilibet’s baptism and added, “There's some debate about whether she's going to be christened in the US or the UK.”

After all "If she's christened in the US, then I think America will embrace her as an American princess."