Bella Hadid looks stunning in Halloween costume during her outing with beau Marc Kalman

Supermodel Bella Hadid put her quirky style on display as she stepped out with her boyfriend Marc Kalman in New York City on Sunday amid row with Zain Malik.

Gigi Hadid's sister rocked furry blue earmuffs as she did last minute shopping at Spirit Halloween with her art director beau Marc Kalman.

The 25-year old fashionista put on a leggy display in an oversized dyed yellow and lime green sweatshirt and black and lime sneakers.

Bella Hadid looked amazing in chic outfit. She carried a black tote from Treasures NYC and wore multiple rings on her fingers, including two colored gem rings from Short and Suite's Candyland Collection.

The runway star's famous chocolatey locks were slicked back with a side part and styled in multiple braids that hung well below her neck.

Zayn Malik's feud with Yolanda has, somehow, disturbed the entire Hadid family as they all defended their mom amid tensions with Khai's father.

Bella and Kalman have been romantically linked since being seen together in June. Little is known about her relationship with the art director as he likes to stay out of the public eye.