Kanye West to auction truck fleet following Wyoming ranch sale

Kanye West seems to be getting rid of his material possessions after his divorce from Kim Kardashian

By Marium Javed
October 31, 2021
Kanye West's fans can now cruise in style like the rapper.

The Donda rapper has decided to auction off his fleet of trucks and SUVs in Wyoming.

According to reports, Kanye is ready to say goodbye to six Ford trucks that are all matte black and four-wheel drive.

The auction reportedly comes after he listed his 3,800-acre ranch for sale earlier this month, after his split from ex-wife Kim Kardsahian who was not willing to move to Wyoming full-time.

Auctioneer Harold Musser spoke to TMZ saying that Kanye had sold the cars back to the Ford dealer which then proceeded to put them up for auction, which have already seen an overwhelming response. 