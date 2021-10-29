Gigi Hadid's ex Zayn Malik gets 360-day probation in alleged Yolanda Hadid altercation

Zayn Malik copped a plea in his legal dispute with Yolanda Hadid.
On Wednesday he was fined but was handed over probation, 90 days for each count and as he had four counts of harassment, his probation totaled to 360 days.
In documents obtained by TMZ, the singer and his ex girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s home became explosive after he allegedly cussed at Yolanda and demanded that she stay away from the former couple’s daughter Khai.
It said Yolanda entered the house without Zayn Malik's permission when Gigi was modeling in Paris.
He then allegedly "shoved her [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain."
However, Zayn denies any physical contact.
