What Meghan Markle did to prep her skin for Prince Harry wedding

Meghan Markle did everything to look gorgeous on her wedding day to Prince Harry as she underwent a series of treatments ahead of her big day.

Skinesis Skinscare founder Sarah Chapman spoke to Access and shared about the Duchess’ treatments that she took in the clinic.

"The Duchess first came to my clinic when she was recommended by a few of her friends, my clients who come to see me for facials," she said.

"Before she was actually engaged to Prince Harry she came here for her first facial."

"Meghan's skin was really glowy and beautiful on the day, but I saw her the night before for her facial.

"For me I was very privileged to be with her at the hotel and to have that time just the two of us together. Very close and connected, and she was very calm.

"It was a beautiful experience and exciting as well because of what was coming the next day.

"We recommend lots of vitamin C ampoules before things like weddings, lots of great oils. We did a facial layering lots of these sorts of products."