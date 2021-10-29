Prince William called out for ‘overly appeasing’ Prince Harry: ‘Let him learn’

Prince William recently came under fire for continuing to ‘appease’ Prince Harry without “letting him learn” on his own.



This claim’s been made by royal expert Dan Wootton in his open letter to the Duke of Cambridge.

It read, “Sometimes you have to accept there’s only so much you can do for a sibling.”

He also went on to reveal how playing the “combined role of Harry’s surrogate dad, chief-of-staff and best friend” will prove disastrous in the long run.

The letter concluded by saying, “You and Kate had tried everything, but fundamentally Harry and Meghan had made a decision that they didn’t want to be on your side. Their narrative as victims of the system was firmly set in their heads.”