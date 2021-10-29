Prince William called out for ‘overly appeasing’ Prince Harry: ‘Let him learn’

Prince William recently came under fire for continuing to ‘appease’ Prince Harry without “letting him learn” on his own.
This claim’s been made by royal expert Dan Wootton in his open letter to the Duke of Cambridge.
It read, “Sometimes you have to accept there’s only so much you can do for a sibling.”
He also went on to reveal how playing the “combined role of Harry’s surrogate dad, chief-of-staff and best friend” will prove disastrous in the long run.
The letter concluded by saying, “You and Kate had tried everything, but fundamentally Harry and Meghan had made a decision that they didn’t want to be on your side. Their narrative as victims of the system was firmly set in their heads.”
'Tu Yaheen Hai' sheds light on Shehnaaz's feelings after the sudden death of Shukla
Duchess Camilla plays a ‘secret tactic’ every time she wants to ‘pull’ Prince Charles away from royal duties
Aryan Khan's five-page bail document enlists 14 bail conditions
'Always facing the sunlight,' Ranveer Singh praises wife Deepika Padukone
Prince Charles worries for the future Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louise are inheriting
According to the brides, meeting the legendary actor was the icing on the cake as they tied the knot