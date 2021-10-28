Emily Blunt dishes on her early romance with John Krasinski

Actress Emily Blunt opened up on her love story with husband John Krasinski and how she convinced him to propose.



Emily cooked a scrumptious dish for her husband before marriage in order to impress him.

In an interview with host Ruth Rogers on River Cafe Table 4 podcast, the Jungle Cruise actress said, “I think I just made something that I knew [John] would love…The roast chicken I love is Ina Garten’s roast chicken. It’s called her ‘Engagement Chicken’ because I think when people make it for people they get engaged or something.That’s all it took!”

The couple tied the knot in July, 2010 and have been sharing a loving bond which blossoms every single day.